Raj Bhavan’s mango tree in perfect health

Thiruvananthapuram

22 January 2021 00:54 IST

Tree Walk is of the view that the 150-year-old tree does not have to be cut down

Tree Walk, a collective of nature lovers in the city, which had been invited by Raj Bhavan to conduct an assessment of a 150-year-old mango tree after it petitioned Governor Arif Mohammed Khan to prevent it from being felled, has found that the tree is in perfect biological health and does not have to be cut down.

The move to cut down the tree had come to the attention of Tree Walk in December last year, and a petition signed by 100 prominent citizens of the city had been submitted to the Governor recently. Following this, Tree Walk was invited to view the tree directly.

A team comprising S. Santhi, environmental researcher; Radha Gopal, environmental scientist; former Botany professor Abraham Thomas; Binu K. of Vriksha Paristhithi Samrakshana Samithi; and Anitha S, coordinator of Tree Walk; has sent their report to the Governor.

They found that the tree had enough support to the depths of the substrate it grows in that will hold its height and crown base. The straight growth of the tap roots would ensure it did not fall.

The bark of the tree was in perfect health.

There was slight deterioration of the aging branches owing to age and Loranthus infestation.

The tree was flowering, and it supported many living organisms such as birds, bats, and bees. The soil too was deep and good.

Tree Walk suggested tree healing as per Vriksha Ayurveda to rejuvenate the tree. Pruning of branches infested by Loranthus after the fruiting season by an expert team of scientists and ecologists, a comprehensive assessment of tree health by a tree protocol team from the Kerala Forest Research Institute, and creating a germ plasm of mango trees on the Raj Bhavan campus are its other recommendations.