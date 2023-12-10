ADVERTISEMENT

Raj Bhavan to host Viksit Bharat@2047: Voice of Youth on December 11

December 10, 2023 06:38 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate the event via video conferencing

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala Raj Bhavan will host ‘Viksit Bharat @2047: Voice of Youth’ programme on Monday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the event via video conferencing at 10.30 a.m. and will also launch Viksit Bharat @2047 ideas portal. Governor Arif Mohammed Khan will also address the event. 

The event will have discussions on various themes such as Empowered Indians, Thriving and Sustainable Economy, Innovation and Science and Technology, Good Governance and Security and India in the World. It will also discuss how to engage youth in their contribution towards Viksit Bharat@2047. 

Vice-Chancellors of universities, academicians and students will participate in the discussions, an official press note issued here said.

CONNECT WITH US