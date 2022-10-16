Raj Bhavan seeks details of senior Professors

Initiating steps for a transition at the helm of Kerala University, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has written to various universities to seek the details of senior professors.

The Chancellor is learnt to have directed universities including Kerala, Mahatma Gandhi and Calicut universities to furnish lists of Professors who have completed 10 years in the position. The move is reportedly intended to identify an academic to hold temporary charge of the Vice Chancellor after the tenure of the incumbent, V.P. Mahadevan Pillai, comes to an end on October 24.

While it was expected Pro-Vice Chancellor P.P. Ajayakumar would have been chosen to assume the position during the interim period, sources point out his absence during the recent Senate meet that was called off in the absence of the minimum quorum could have earned the displeasure of the Chancellor.

Vice Chancellors of other universities are also conventionally handed over temporary charge during transitional phases. But, the Raj Bhavan has kept everyone guessing on its next move by seeking details of senior professors.