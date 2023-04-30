HamberMenu
Raj Bhavan organises special event to highlight 100th episode of Mann ki Baat

April 30, 2023 11:48 pm | Updated 11:48 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Governor Arif Mohammed Khan speaking at the special event held at Raj Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday to mark the occasion of the 100th episode of Mann ki Baat.

A special event was organised at the Raj Bhavan in connection with the broadcast of the 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s monthly radio address.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan said Mann Ki Baat shows how much a leader can motivate a nation into action through inspiring words. Mr. Modi’s musings on development, progress, education, welfare, and other matters have inspired the people like never before and awakened them towards the realm of positive action, Mr. Khan said.

The programme has been a tonic to stimulate the idea of ‘ Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas,’ he said.

Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan termed ‘Mann in Baat’ unique. He said Kerala has also been featured in the programme on multiple occasions.

Padma awardees, personalities mentioned in Mann Ki Baat episodes, National Balashri Award winners, young writers selected for the Prime Minister’s ‘Yuva’ scheme were present. Padma Shri awardees Lakshmikutty Amma and C. I. Isaac, former DGP T.P. Senkumar, Justice (Retd) Hariharan Nair, former Vice Chancellors G. Gopakumar and Jancy James, among others were also present.

The 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat was broadcast live at the event. Mr. Khan inaugurated a special exhibition curated by the Central Bureau of Communication. The Raj Bhavan event was organised jointly by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and its various departments.

