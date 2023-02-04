Raj Bhavan extends the validity of VC search committee for three months

February 04, 2023 09:35 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Raj Bhavan has again extended by three months the term of the search committee mandated with recommending candidates to select a new Vice Chancellor for Kerala University. A notification in this regard was issued, as its validity was set to expire on Saturday.

While the Raj Bhavan had formally initiated the selection process on August 5 last, the validity of the search-cum-selection committee has been extended twice ever since. The exercise, which remains a non-starter, had been dubbed unilateral by the university administration and also saw Governor Arif Mohammed Khan engaging in a legal battle with the government.

Mr. Khan, who is the Chancellor of the university, departed from conventions to constitute the search committee without including the nominee of the university’s Senate. The Chancellor’s nominee, Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode director Debashis Chatterjee, was appointed the committee’s convener, while Central University of Karnataka Vice Chancellor Battu Satyanarayana was chosen by the University Grants Commission as its nominee.

With the Senate desisting from nominating its member purportedly at the government’s behest, the Governor withdrew 15 of the 17 nominated Senate members. Subsequently, the Assembly passed bills to alter the composition of the search-cum-selection committee and also to remove the Governor as the Chancellor of universities. The Governor has not signed on the bills yet.

Kerala University of Health Sciences Vice Chancellor Mohanan Kunnummal has been officiating as the Vice Chancellor of Kerala University since October 25.