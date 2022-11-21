Raj Bhavan clarifies on regularisation of Governor’s staff

November 21, 2022 08:48 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Raj Bhavan on Monday gave a rapid riposte to a media report that Governor Arif Mohammed Khan had sought the regularisation of temporary employees assigned to his office amid speculation that the “leak” was the handiwork of pro-Left Democratic Front (LDF) elements in the government.

The Governor’s office issued the rejoinder on the day a BJP delegation called on Mr. Khan and gave him a list of government officials who had purportedly participated in the LDF’s Raj Bhavan siege. The Democratic Youth Federation of India had marched to Raj Bhavan accusing the Governor of facilitating backdoor appointments.

Mr. Khan’s office clarified that he had not sought the regularisation of any person beyond Raj Bhavan’s sanctioned staff strength. It said the temporary posts existed before Mr. Khan assumed office in 2019.

In a letter addressed to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in December 2020, Mr. Khan had sought the regularisation of staff members engaged via Kudumbashree, the State’s urban poverty alleviation mission with a special focus on women, for many years. For one, Raj Bhavan’s official photographer worked for the Governor’s office for 23 years on a temporary basis.

The Governor did not demand the creation of a new post but recommended that he be appointed in the existing and vacant post of cypher assistant.

Mr. Khan had written the letter in light of the government’s regularising the service of temporary employees with a minimum service of 10 years in the same post.

Raj Bhavan pointedly clarified that the Governor’s personal staff were not eligible for pension benefits. Mr. Khan had questioned the practice of giving lifelong pensions to political appointees with less than two years of service in Ministers’ offices. Moreover, Mr. Khan is yet to ask for pension benefits for Raj Bhavan staff or those he recommended for regularisation.