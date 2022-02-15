Raj Bhavan appointment triggers speculation

Senior journalist Hari. S. Kartha’s appointment as Additional Personal Assistant to Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has triggered media speculation that the posting was politically motivated.

A letter purportedly written by Principal Secretary, General Administration Department (GAD), K. R. Jyothilal, to the Principal Secretary of Mr. Khan, Davendra Kumar Dhodawat, appeared to have caused the imputation.

The GAD headed by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan reportedly wrote to Raj Bhavan that posting politically aligned persons in the gubernatorial office had no precedent. The purported communication allegedly suggested that Raj Bhavan adhere to prevailing conventions in postings. The mainstream media had widely quoted the purported letter. The government was yet to deny its existence.

Sources in Raj Bhavan said Mr. Kartha currently had no active membership in any political party. His long years in journalism at both the national and regional level might have had a bearing on his appointment. Moreover, they pointed out, the government had not struck down or objected to Mr. Kartha’s appointment.