Rains submerge Kottayam, Pathanamthitta

A passenger bus trapped in flood waters. A scene from Thottakkadu near Pampady. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Heavy rain that lashed parts of Kottayam and Pathanamthitta for several hours since Sunday midnight raised the spectre of yet another flood situation in the region.

The incessant rain caused a heavy gush of water through canals and paddy fields. Water entered several houses and shops, besides submerging roads in different places and knocking off the power cable network.

Mudslips and resultant disruptions in traffic were reported from several locations in the eastern high ranges.The run-off water, which flowed through the various streams, inundated several low-lying parts of the region.

Kottayam received an average rainfall of 64.37 mm,with Pampady recording the highest volume of 117.4 mm, followed by Kanjirappally with 94 mm of rain. The unprecedented rain also triggered flash floods of lesser intensity in these locations.

Authorities have opened four relief camps at Changanassery and Nedumkunnam villages, which together accommodated 80 members of 21 families. The damage sustained to houses and farmlands is yet to be ascertained.

The heavy rain also caused damage in Pathanamthitta with the floodwater entering shops, houses and even government offices in various areas of Pathanamthitta municipality and Mallappally taluk. Traffic movement along these regions too reported disruptions.

Naranganam village received the highest rainfall of 190 mm, followed by Chungappara, Ranni, Ayiroor and Kozhencherry. Stocks kept in 63 out of the 115 shops at Chungappara, which were gearing up for the Onam sales, sustained damage

Among the routes submerged included the road in front of the office of the District Police Cheif, Pathanamthitta

As many as 63 people of 17 families were shifted to four relief camps set up in Kozhencherry and Mallappaly taluks. These were in addition to the nine families of Pattamthara Colony who were shifted to the Elanthoor Community Hall in view of a landslide threat.

Water levels in the Manimala and Achencoil rivers crossed the danger level while that of the Pampa was below the warning level. District Collector Divya S iyer visited the flood-hit areas during the day.

