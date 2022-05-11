Rains on a platter to woo international tourists

State to be promoted as a perfect monsoon destination along with wellness tourism

Exciting itineraries, eco-retreats and a range of value-driven deals – the Tourism department is pulling out all the stops to tap the upcoming season.

As the domestic inflow has reached nearly pre-pandemic level in the State, the department will be launching an intensive campaign to woo international tourists.

Apart from routine offerings, there will be unique and curated travel experiences for various sections, including the elderly and differently-abled.

According to industry stakeholders, the influx of foreign visitors is expected to get better with the onset of monsoon, helping the sector to bounce back by December.

New campaign

“We are coming up with a new campaign that will be rolled out within a couple of weeks. It will focus on certain aspects during the monsoon and we have chalked out suitable strategies for other seasons. It will be a balanced approach to attract all segments of visitors,” Tourism Director V.R .Krishna Teja told The Hindu.

While the State will be promoted as a perfect monsoon destination, wellness tourism will be an area of focus.

“Showcasing monsoon is part of the strategy as a lot of tourists from countries that experience less rainfall visit Kerala during the period. Before the pandemic we used to get lot of visitors from the West Asian countries,” says Baby Mathew, president, Kerala Travel Mart (KTM) Society.

Though Ayurveda has been a major attraction of several packages for a long time, this year the visitors will be offered special post-COVID-19 rejuvenation treatments.

“Ayurveda has several rejuvenating and immunity-building treatments and therapies. We have a team of doctors working on it for the last few months to come up with customised packaged for our clients. We will be marketing this through various channels including social media and we are expecting both domestic and international visitors. The bookings have started and currently everything seems positive,” he adds.

Steady bookings

At present, most resorts and hotels in the State are getting steady bookings with an ever-increasing influx of domestic travellers and foreign tourists are expected to join them soon.

Among the new attractions in the State is caravanning, a hassle-free option for visitors who want to enjoy the rains at some panoramic destination. A familiar concept for foreigners, it has already created a niche market with many visitors opting for it.

“We have been getting excellent feedback about the caravanning experience in Kerala and the booking are also going up,” says Mr.Teja.

The industry is also getting geared for the winter season when the State sees the highest number of international visitors. Since the season peaks around December, the pandemic-hit sector is expected recover and revive by then.