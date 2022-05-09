Rain leaves a trail of destruction in Kottayam

May 09, 2022 20:26 IST

Heavy rain accompanied by stormy winds that lashed the district in the early hours of Monday left a trail of destruction across the region.

As per preliminary reports, the rain that lashed around 4.30 a.m. brought down several trees, snapped power cables, and damaged several houses. Several houses in Vazhoor, Elangoyi and Chamampathal areas sustained damages following the uprooting of the trees. The roof of the open-air auditorium at the SVRV NSS High School at Theerthapadapuram in Vazhoor was blown off by the heavy winds.

Traffic along several roads including the Kodungoor–Manimala route faced disruptions at several locations. The police and the Fire and Rescue Services personnel had a tough time clearing the obstacles and restoring the traffic.

Power outages were reported from several locations and the supply could not be restored in several places even by late evening. officials of the Revenue department have started assessing the impact of the losses.

Meanwhile, the residential areas of Manarcadu, Pampady, and Mundakayam, etc. also reported damages due to the heavy rain.