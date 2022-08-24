Rains ensure rich inflow into Pathanamthitta reservoirs

Staff Reporter PATHANAMTHITTA
August 24, 2022 19:45 IST

The heavy rains that lashed the State over the past couple of days has ensured copious inflow to the dams in the Pathanamthitta district, all of which are close to attaining the full reservoir level.

The authorities have already sounded a red alarm for the Moozhiyar dam, where the storage of water crossed 191.50 meters as against the Full Reservoir Level (FRL) of 192.63 meters. The discharge of water from the reservoir, which currently has one of its gates opened, is expected to rise the water level in the Kakkatt river, especially in places such as Angamoozhi and Seethathod.

People along the river banks, especially from Moozhiyar Dam to Kakkat Power House, have been requested to exercise caution.

Four shutters of the Kakki reservoir, where the storage has reached 976.45 meters, has been raised further to release 60 cumecs of water into the Pampa. The upper rule curve for the reservoir stipulated its water level to remain at 976.20 meters between August 21 and 31.

Water level in other reservoirs in the district too continued to rise with water level in the Pampa dam reaching 977.65 meters as against the full reservoir limit of 986.33 metres.

