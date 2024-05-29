Raining misery in capital even before monsoon arrival

The summer rain heralding the arrival of the monsoon season has brought misery to residents across the city, with rainwater inundating houses, especially those near waterbodies, roads, and shops on main and arterial roads in the city limits. On Wednesday, the downpour began in the morning and intensified by afternoon.

The heavy rain was also experienced in the hilly tracts of Attingal, Varkala, Nedumangad, Neyyattinkara and Venjaramoodu. Over 200 houses were flooded in the city limits and its outskirts, while at least 10 houses partially destroyed. Severe waterlogging in the city limits put residents and motorists on a tenterhook, with roads being submerged in the incessant rains.

The submerged roads and subsequent inundation in Thampanoor caused trouble for people who had to go to the railway station and bus stand. Rainwater entered shops and commercial establishments in the busy Chalai market and on the SS Kovil road. Cars and two-wheelers were seen plying slowly through the inundated roads, and passersby were seen stuck midway, unable to move forward.

The Amayizhanchan canal and Killiyar overflowed in many places in the city limits, bringing the lives of residents living in and around Pazhavangadi, Power House Road, Gowreesapattom and Thekkumoodu Bund Colony to a halt.

The water level in rivers such as Vamanapuram and Neyyar has increased in the wake of heavy rain. Choked culverts, drains, and overflowing canals flooded most of the low-lying areas. The district administration has also issued a warning to those who live along the rivers to be vigilant against rising water levels.

The heavy rain in the catchment area of the Peppara dam increased the water levels in the dam, while four shutters of the Aruvikara dam were raised by 15 cm each. If the rain continues, the shutters will be raised further. Residents living downstream of the dam were told to be vigilant against rising water levels. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department issued a yellow alert warning of isolated heavy rains in the capital district on Thursday.

