Rainfall: Yellow, orange alerts issued

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

17 July 2021 17:47 IST

Southwest monsoon rainfall is likely to strengthen over Kerala in the days ahead, weather forecasts indicated.

Heavy rainfall is likely in many of the central and northern districts and some southern districts, according to a Saturday evening weather update from the India Meteorologocal Department (IMD).

The IMD has put Kasaragod on orange alert on Sunday, July 18, due to the possibility of isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall. The districts of Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad and Kannur on yellow alert for isolated heavy rainfall.

Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod are on yellow alert on July 19.

Orange alerts have been issued for Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Malappuram and Kozhikode on July 20 and 21, and Ernakulam and Palakkad on July 21. Several central and northern districts are on yellow alert on these days as well.

With the revival of the monsoon, the rainfall deficit in Kerala has reduced to 28% (June 1-July 17 rainfall).

Kerala and Mahe have received 20% excess rainfall in the one week from July 8 to July 14. The region is likely to receive widespread rainfall for the rest of July, according to an extended range forecast for the next two weeks.

Fishers have been advised against setting out to sea on Sunday in view of likely strong winds along the Kerala coast. High waves are likely along the Kerala coast till Sunday night, the Indian National Centre for Ocean Studies (INCOIS) has warned.