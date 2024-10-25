ADVERTISEMENT

Rainfall to continue, eight districts on yellow alert on Saturday

Published - October 25, 2024 10:00 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Alappuzha are likely to experience isolated heavy rainfall on Sunday as well

The Hindu Bureau

Devotees outside the Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple during the downpour in the capital district on Friday. | Photo Credit: NIRMAL HARINDRAN / THE HINDU

Heavy rainfall is likely to continue across parts of southern and central Kerala till Sunday, as per a Friday evening update from the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

ADVERTISEMENT

The following districts are on yellow alert for isolated heavy rainfall on Saturday — Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam and Thrissur. Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Alappuzha are likely to experience isolated heavy rainfall on Sunday as well. Eight southern and central districts were on orange alert for isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall on Friday.

Ban on quarrying

Following the heavy rainfall on Saturday, the Thiruvananthapuram district administration banned mining and quarrying. The administration also issued an advisory on travel to hilly regions, river banks and and the coast. It also published the control room numbers for emergencies.

The shutters of the Aruvikkara dam and the Neyyar dam have been raised following heavy rainfall in the catchment areas. The shutters of the Peppara dam were scheduled to be raised on Saturday night. Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty convened a meeting to review the arrangements in Thiruvananthapuram district with northeast monsoon rainfall gaining in strength. The Minister directed officials to operationalise control rooms at the collectorate, taluks and the corporation.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Traffic was hit on the Arikkadamukku-Mookkunnimala road in the district after mud caved in in the heavy rainfall at the site of the construction of a culvert near the Edacode junction. Fishers have been advised against venturing out to sea till Saturday as squally weather prevails along the Kerala coast.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US