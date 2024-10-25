GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Rainfall to continue, eight districts on yellow alert on Saturday

Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Alappuzha are likely to experience isolated heavy rainfall on Sunday as well

Published - October 25, 2024 10:00 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Devotees outside the Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple during the downpour in the capital district on Friday.

Devotees outside the Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple during the downpour in the capital district on Friday. | Photo Credit: NIRMAL HARINDRAN / THE HINDU

Heavy rainfall is likely to continue across parts of southern and central Kerala till Sunday, as per a Friday evening update from the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The following districts are on yellow alert for isolated heavy rainfall on Saturday — Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam and Thrissur. Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Alappuzha are likely to experience isolated heavy rainfall on Sunday as well. Eight southern and central districts were on orange alert for isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall on Friday.

Ban on quarrying

Following the heavy rainfall on Saturday, the Thiruvananthapuram district administration banned mining and quarrying. The administration also issued an advisory on travel to hilly regions, river banks and and the coast. It also published the control room numbers for emergencies.

The shutters of the Aruvikkara dam and the Neyyar dam have been raised following heavy rainfall in the catchment areas. The shutters of the Peppara dam were scheduled to be raised on Saturday night. Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty convened a meeting to review the arrangements in Thiruvananthapuram district with northeast monsoon rainfall gaining in strength. The Minister directed officials to operationalise control rooms at the collectorate, taluks and the corporation.

Traffic was hit on the Arikkadamukku-Mookkunnimala road in the district after mud caved in in the heavy rainfall at the site of the construction of a culvert near the Edacode junction. Fishers have been advised against venturing out to sea till Saturday as squally weather prevails along the Kerala coast.

