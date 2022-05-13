Rainfall: Several districts put on yellow alert

Parts of the State are likely to receive isolated heavy rainfall this week, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) indicated on Friday.

Several districts have been put on yellow alert for isolated heavy rainfall (6.4 cm to 11.5 cm rainfall in 24 hours) till May 17.

Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur and Malappuram are on yellow alert on Saturday. These districts, along with Kozhikode, are on yellow alert on Sunday also.

Squally weather is expected to persist over the Kerala coast and Lakshadweep till Saturday. Fishermen have been advised not to set out to sea in these regions.

Kerala has received 73% excess summer rainfall this season, IMD data say. Nine districts have recorded a large excess—above 60% excess rainfall—between March 1 and May 13.