Rainfall records 28% deficit rainfall

Rough sea alert along coast till Aug. 3

Kerala has recorded a 28% rainfall deficit in the first two months of the 2021 southwest monsoon.

Between June 1 and July 31, the State received an average rainfall of 985.9 mm against 1,363 mm, the normal for the two-month period.

Only three districts - Ernakulam, Kottayam and Pathanamthitta - have recorded normal rainfall for the period under the India Meteorological Department (IMD) criteria.

That said, the rainfall deficit has in fact decreased for Kerala as July comes to an end. It had stood at just over 40% at the end in June. The emergence of low pressure areas over the Bay of Bengal had powered a revival of the monsoon over Kerala in July bringing heavy rainfall.

Several districts, in particular the northern ones, were on yellow and orange alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall on multiple days. The spell weakened by July 26.

For the next five days, the IMD has forecast light to moderate rainfall for all 14 districts.

Meanwhile, the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) has issued a 'rough sea alert' for Kerala and south Tamil Nadu coasts and Lakshadweep. The sea will be rough near the shores along the coast till the night of August 3, INCOIS said.