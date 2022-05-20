Rainfall: power consumption plummets in Kerala

May 20, 2022 17:37 IST

KSEB resumes electricity sales outside the State

With robust pre-monsoon showers bringing cooler weather, power consumption in the State has plummeted, allowing the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) to resume electricity sales outside the State.

Daily consumption plunged to 67.70 million units (MU) on Thursday. It had crossed the 90 MU-mark on multiple days in April, peaking at 92.88 MU on April 28, an all-time record for the State.

6-7 MU a day

The State power utility is now selling, on an average, six to seven MU on a daily basis, as the reduced consumption by its consumers has eased the pressure on meeting the internal demand, a KSEB official said. Sales are effected via the power exchanges, and rakes in, on an average, ₹5 to ₹6 a unit for the KSEB.

Reduced dependence on air conditioners during cooler weather is a major reason for the dip in power consumption. The steady rainfall in the past several days has also enabled the KSEB to slash net import of electricity to about 40 MU.

By April-end, the KSEB management had temporarily halted the sale of electricity outside the State. The decision was prompted by the combined pressure of soaring internal demand triggered by the sweltering mid-summer heat and the supply shortages from thermal power stations following a national-level coal shortage.

Reservoir storage

Meanwhile, the combined storage in the reservoirs of the hydro-electric projects stood at 33% — equivalent to 1,357.38 MU — on Thursday, which is also the second highest storage in recent years. The Idukki reservoir has 38% storage, according to the State load despatch centre data.