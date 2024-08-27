Rainfall pattern in Wayanad shows a return to normalcy

Wayanad has received normal rainfall this year, marking a welcome return to regular precipitation patterns after a four-year interval, according to data from the Climate Lab of Hume Centre for Ecology and Wildlife Biology (HCEWB).

ADVERTISEMENT

The hill district has been classified into four zones based on rainfall patterns: very high rainfall zone (high mountains), high rainfall zone (south-western hills), moderate rainfall zone (central Wayanad), and low rainfall zone (eastern side of Wayanad, part of the Deccan plateau).

According to rainfall data from May 1 to August 25, the very high rainfall zone received an average of 4,170 mm, while the high rainfall zone received 2,578 mm. The moderate rainfall zone recorded 1,943 mm, and the low rainfall zone received 1,255 mm.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lakkidi in the very high rainfall zone recorded the highest rainfall at 4,858 mm during the period , while Kolavally, a low rainfall zone, received the lowest at 696 mm.

Notably, on July 30, Chooralmala experienced a devastating landslide. Rainfall data from Puthumala, the nearest station to Chooralmala, showed that the area received 3,672 mm of rainfall, highlighting the region’s vulnerability to landslides, C.K. Vishnudas, Director, HCEWB, told The Hindu.

While the district recorded an average of 2,485 mm of rainfall this year, it was 1,711 mm in 2021; 2,365 mm in 2022; and 1, 695.5 mm in 2023 during the corresponding period.

Moreover, the erratic rainfall in the past three years returned to normal level this year, Mr. Vishnudas said.

The return to normal rainfall patterns in Wayanad is a welcome respite for the region, which has been grappling with drought-like conditions in recent years. However, the recent landslide in Chooralmala serves as a stark reminder of the need for sustainable environmental practices and disaster preparedness in the region, he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.