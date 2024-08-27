ADVERTISEMENT

Rainfall pattern in Wayanad shows a return to normalcy

Updated - August 27, 2024 08:49 pm IST

Published - August 27, 2024 08:34 pm IST - KALPETTA

‘Rainfall data from Puthumala, the nearest station to landslide-hit Chooralmala, showed that the area received 3,672 mm of rainfall, highlighting the region’s vulnerability to landslides’

E.M. Manoj

The hill district has been classified into four zones based on rainfall pattern by the Climate Lab of Hume Centre for Ecology and Wildlife Biology. 

Wayanad has received normal rainfall this year, marking a welcome return to regular precipitation patterns after a four-year interval, according to data from the Climate Lab of Hume Centre for Ecology and Wildlife Biology (HCEWB).

ADVERTISEMENT

The hill district has been classified into four zones based on rainfall patterns: very high rainfall zone (high mountains), high rainfall zone (south-western hills), moderate rainfall zone (central Wayanad), and low rainfall zone (eastern side of Wayanad, part of the Deccan plateau).

According to rainfall data from May 1 to August 25, the very high rainfall zone received an average of 4,170 mm, while the high rainfall zone received 2,578 mm. The moderate rainfall zone recorded 1,943 mm, and the low rainfall zone received 1,255 mm.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lakkidi in the very high rainfall zone recorded the highest rainfall at 4,858 mm during the period , while Kolavally, a low rainfall zone, received the lowest at 696 mm.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
People’s scientific committee to probe Western Ghats disasters

Notably, on July 30, Chooralmala experienced a devastating landslide. Rainfall data from Puthumala, the nearest station to Chooralmala, showed that the area received 3,672 mm of rainfall, highlighting the region’s vulnerability to landslides, C.K. Vishnudas, Director, HCEWB, told The Hindu.

While the district recorded an average of 2,485 mm of rainfall this year, it was 1,711 mm in 2021; 2,365 mm in 2022; and 1, 695.5 mm in 2023 during the corresponding period.

Moreover, the erratic rainfall in the past three years returned to normal level this year, Mr. Vishnudas said.

Wayanad landslides: Search for missing persons at Chooralmala halted due to inclement weather

The return to normal rainfall patterns in Wayanad is a welcome respite for the region, which has been grappling with drought-like conditions in recent years. However, the recent landslide in Chooralmala serves as a stark reminder of the need for sustainable environmental practices and disaster preparedness in the region, he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Kerala / rains

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US