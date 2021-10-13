Rainfall: Orange alert in six districts

Six districts are on orange alert for isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall on Thursday.

Generally, rainfall will be widespread over Kerala till Saturday due to a cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal, which is poised to intensify into a low pressure area by Thursday and a cyclonic circulation that persists over the Arabian Sea, weather forecast indicated.

The districts of Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod have been put on orange alert on Thursday. These six districts, along with Idukki, are on orange alert on Friday as well and on yellow alert for isolated heavy rainfall on Saturday.

Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Thrissur also are on yellow alert for isolated heavy rainfall till Saturday.

The low pressure area was likely to form over east-central Bay of Bengal and its neighbourhood by Thursday, the India Meteorological Department said. The system was likely to move west-northwestwards and reach south Odisha-north Andhra Pradesh coasts by Friday. Another cyclonic circulation persists over the east-central part of the Arabian Sea off Karnataka coast.