Rainfall likely to pick up from today in Kerala

Extremely heavy rain forecast in some districts on Aug. 29, 30

The State can expect a marked increase in monsoon rainfall from Friday with some districts poised to receive extremely heavy rainfall on August 29 and 30, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday.

Enhanced rainfall activity is likely over the south peninsular India from August 28 to August 30, after which a decrease can be expected, according to the IMD.

Orange alert

The following districts have been put on orange alert on August 29 (Sunday) given the possibility of extremely heavy rainfall (above 20.4 cm in a 24 hour period): Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki and Wayanad. Idukki, Thrissur and Wayanad are on orange alert on August 30 (Monday) for extremely heavy rainfall, the IMD noted. On both days, all other districts except Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam are on yellow alert for isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall (11.5 cm to 20.4 cm).

On August 28 (Saturday), Ernakulam, Idukki, Malappuram and Wayanad are on orange alert for isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall.

All districts except Thrissur, Palakkad and Kozhikode are on yellow alert for isolated heavy rainfall (6.4 cm to 11.5 cm) on August 27, Friday. An off-shore trough at mean sea level runs from the Karnataka coast to the Kerala coast. A cyclonic circulation lies over southeast Arabian Sea off north Kerala coast in the lower tropospheric levels.

“Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy falls very likely over coastal and south interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Mahe during next two days and is likely to increase from August 28 with isolated heavy to very heavy falls during August 28 to August 30. Isolated extremely heavy falls are also likely over ghat areas of Tamil Nadu and Kerala and Mahe on August 29 and August 30,” the IMD noted.

Warning to fishers

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea areas along the Kerala coast and Lakshadweep area till August 30 as squally weather is likely over these regions. Strong winds are also likely in the southwest and west-central parts of the Arabian Sea.

The rainfall deficit in Kerala this southwest monsoon season stands at 28%, with just three districts — Ernakulam, Kottayam and Pathanamthitta — recording ‘normal’ rainfall under the IMD criteria.