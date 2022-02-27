Rainfall likely over south Kerala

A low pressure area is likely to form over Southeast Bay of Bengal in a couple of days. It is then likely to move further towards Sri Lanka coast during the subsequent 48 hours, said Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) in a release.

Under the influence of the weather system, rainfall activity is likely to increase over southern Kerala during March 2-3. The IMD has issued a yellow alert warning of isolated heavy rainfalls in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Idukki districts on Thursday.