Rainfall likely over south Kerala
A low pressure area is likely to form over Southeast Bay of Bengal in a couple of days. It is then likely to move further towards Sri Lanka coast during the subsequent 48 hours, said Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) in a release.
Under the influence of the weather system, rainfall activity is likely to increase over southern Kerala during March 2-3. The IMD has issued a yellow alert warning of isolated heavy rainfalls in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Idukki districts on Thursday.
