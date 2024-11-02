Rainfall likely on Sunday also, six districts on yellow alert

Heavy rainfall lashed parts of Kerala on Saturday, even as an India Meteorological Department (IMD) weather update indicated that the spells are likely to continue on Sunday as well.

The IMD has put six districts — Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Thrissur and Palakkad — on yellow alert for isolated heavy rainfall on Sunday. Other districts can expect light to moderate rainfall. The cyclonic circulation over Gulf of Mannar and its neighbourhood lay over south Tamil Nadu coast and Sri Lanka on Saturday. A trough runs from the above cyclonic circulation to coastal Karnataka at 0.9 km above mean sea level.

One or two places in Kerala can expect thunderstorm with lightning till November 5, the IMD said in its weather update. After a break, several places in the State experienced strong spells on Saturday. Among the places that reported sustained spells included several locations in Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, and Kollam districts. On Saturday, Ernakulam, Idukki, and Pathanamthitta were on orange alert while eight districts were on yellow alert.

