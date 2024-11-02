ADVERTISEMENT

Rainfall likely on Sunday also, six districts on yellow alert

Updated - November 02, 2024 08:02 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

A two-wheeler rider negotiates the waterlogged Chandrasekhara Menon Road in Ernakulam after Saturday’s heavy rain. | Photo Credit: R.K. Nithin

Heavy rainfall lashed parts of Kerala on Saturday, even as an India Meteorological Department (IMD) weather update indicated that the spells are likely to continue on Sunday as well.

The IMD has put six districts — Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Thrissur and Palakkad — on yellow alert for isolated heavy rainfall on Sunday. Other districts can expect light to moderate rainfall. The cyclonic circulation over Gulf of Mannar and its neighbourhood lay over south Tamil Nadu coast and Sri Lanka on Saturday. A trough runs from the above cyclonic circulation to coastal Karnataka at 0.9 km above mean sea level.

One or two places in Kerala can expect thunderstorm with lightning till November 5, the IMD said in its weather update. After a break, several places in the State experienced strong spells on Saturday. Among the places that reported sustained spells included several locations in Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, and Kollam districts. On Saturday, Ernakulam, Idukki, and Pathanamthitta were on orange alert while eight districts were on yellow alert.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US