GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rainfall likely on Sunday also, six districts on yellow alert

Published - November 02, 2024 07:37 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Heavy rainfall lashed parts of Kerala on Saturday, even as an India Meteorological Department (IMD) weather update indicated that the spells are likely to continue on Sunday as well.

The IMD has put six districts — Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Thrissur and Palakkad — on yellow alert for isolated heavy rainfall on Sunday. Other districts can expect light to moderate rainfall. The cyclonic circulation over Gulf of Mannar and its neighbourhood lay over south Tamil Nadu coast and Sri Lanka on Saturday. A trough runs from the above cyclonic circulation to coastal Karnataka at 0.9 km above mean sea level.

One or two places in Kerala can expect thunderstorm with lightning till November 5, the IMD said in its weather update. After a break, several places in the State experienced strong spells on Saturday. Among the places that reported sustained spells included several locations in Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, and Kollam districts. On Saturday, Ernakulam, Idukki, and Pathanamthitta were on orange alert while eight districts were on yellow alert.

Published - November 02, 2024 07:37 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.