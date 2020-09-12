Rainfall likely in State

Rainfall is likely to be widespread in the State in the coming days with the southwest monsoon continuing in its active phase in September.
Most districts are likely to receive isolated heavy rainfall till at least Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has indicated.
Orange alert
The IMD has put Kasaragod district on orange alert on Sunday given the possibility of isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall. Yellow alerts for isolated heavy rainfall have been issued for Kannur, Wayanad, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Palakkad, Thrissur, Ernakulam, Idukki and Alappuzha for Sunday.
Earlier, the IMD had indicated the possibility of a low pressure area forming over the Bay of Bengal on Sunday.
In its extended range forecast for the coming two weeks issued on Friday, the IMD has also indicated the possibility of a second low pressure area is likely to form in the Bay region in the week from September 18 to September 24.
Fishermen have been warned not to venture out to sea. The weather agency has warned that strong winds are likely along the Kerala, Karnataka and Lakshadweep coasts till Wednesday.
