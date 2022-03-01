Rainfall likely in parts of the State

March 01, 2022 22:48 IST

The State is likely to receive isolated rainfall from March 5 to 7 on account of the formation of low pressure area over Bay of Bengal.

It is likely to intensify during the next three days as it moves in the west-northwest direction towards the Sri Lankan coast, according to an alert by India Metereological Department.

The advisory also predicted the possibility of squally wind speed reaching 40–50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph likely over south Andaman sea, south Bay of Bengal, Gulf of Mannar, and Kanyakumari coast until March 5.

District Collector Navjot Khosa has discouraged venturing into such areas for fishing under the circumstances. However, there will not be any difficulty in fishing along the Kerala, Karnataka and Lakshadweep coasts.

The IMD has also informed that temperatures were likely to fall below average levels in March, April and May in southern States including Kerala. The chances of receiving greater rainfall than average also remained high.