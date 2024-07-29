The central and northern districts of Kerala can expect isolated heavy rainfall on Tuesday, according to a Monday evening weather update by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Ernakulam, Idukki ,Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod districts are on yellow alert for isolated heavy rainfall (7-11 cm in 24 hours). Other districts can expect light to moderate rainfall.

The district administrations of Thrissur, Palakkad and Wayanad have declared holidays for educational institutions in view of the continuing heavy rain.

Strong surface winds with speeds reaching 30-40 kmph, and gusting to 50 kmph, are likely to prevail occasionally over Kerala on Tuesday, the IMD said.

As per the latest updates, the current spell is likely to taper off in the central and southern districts from Wednesday. Some northern districts can expect isolated heavy showers till August 1. An off-shore trough at mean sea level runs along the south Gujarat-Kerala coastal stretch.

As on Monday, 72 families (222 individuals, including 37 children) are currently accommodated in 11 relief camps across the State.

On Monday, the Iruvazhinji and Chalippuzha rivers in Kozhikode witnessed a sudden increase in water level following heavy rain.

Strong wind accompanied by incessant rain damaged about 10 houses at Ambayathode, near Thamarassery, on Sunday night and Monday.

Several grama panchayats issued safety alerts to people staying close to the overflowing rivers.

A red alert has been issued to people living on the banks of the Karamanthodu river after the water level in the Banasurasagar reservoir of the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) at Padinharethara in Wayanad district approached full capacity on Monday. Authorities have issued a flood warning to people residing in low-level areas along the banks of the Panamaram river.

Minor landslips were reported from various parts of Wayanad district, especially in Meppadi and Vellamunda.

