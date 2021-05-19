Rainfall eases in capital district

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

19 May 2021 20:16 IST

1,210 people still remain in 17 relief camps

With the intensity of rainfall decreasing in the district, people have begun leaving the relief camps for their homes, the district administration said on Wednesday.

Nonetheless, 1,210 people were still in 17 camps across the southern district as of Wednesday evening, according to data released by the administration.

The district administration had been forced to temporarily relocate hundreds of families to relief camps following the heavy winds and rain which battered the district during May 14-May 17 under the influence of Cyclone Tauktae which formed in the Arabian Sea.

Thiruvananthapuram and Neyyattinkara taluks taluks account for the highest number of relocated families still residing in the camps. On Wednesday, there were 542 people from 147 families in nine camps. Eight houses were fully destroyed and 85 houses damaged in Thiruvananthapuram taluk.

A total of 598 people from 146 families are in six camps in the Neyyattinkara taluk. Twenty houses were destroyed and 131 damaged in the taluk. The two camps in Chirayinkeezhu taluk has 70 people from 27 families.

Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan toured the coastal areas of the district that were hit by sea erosion. Mr. Muraleedharan visited Anchuthengu, Pallithura, Veli, Vettucaud, Shangumugham, Poonthura, Vellar and Pozhiyoor. He called on families relocated to relief camps. The Minister said that the problems faced by the coastal communities will be brought to the notice of the Union Minister for Fisheries.