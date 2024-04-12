Rainfall brings respite from summer heat in parts of Kerala

April 12, 2024 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The southern districts of Kerala had a respite from the stifling summer heat with moderate to heavy spells of rainfall ushering in cooler weather on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Several places, including Thiruvananthapuram city, experienced thunderstorm activity triggered by a cyclonic circulation prevailing over the Kanyakumari region.

Most districts can expect light to moderate rainfall over the next few days. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also issued a thunderstorm warning for the State.

ADVERTISEMENT

The effect of the cyclonic circulation is likely to persist till Saturday, officials at the IMD centre, Thiruvananthapuram, said. The system is likely to move westward and weaken. At the same time, conditions are now turning favourable for the development of summer rainfall activity over the region.

Parts of Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, and Alappuzha districts reported rainfall/thunderstorm activity on Friday. The IMD had put Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, and Alappuzha districts on yellow alert for isolated heavy rainfall on the day.

No heavy rainfall alert have been issued for Saturday.

Maximum temperature warning

At the same time, the IMD has also issued a maximum temperature warning for the northern parts of the State. The yellow warning indicates that Thrissur and Palakkad districts are likely to experience maximum temperatures of 39°C, Kozhikode 38°C, and Kannur 37°C till April 16. Kollam, Alappuzha, and Kasaragod could experience maximum temperatures 2 to 4 degrees above the normal.

Fishers have been advised not to venture into the sea as squally weather is expected along the Kerala coast till Saturday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.