Rain recedes in some parts of Kollam, alert still in others

130 camps accommodating 2,000 persons set up, surveillance in hilly tracts

The eastern parts of the district remained under high alert on Tuesday even as water started to recede from many parts and the Kallada dam maintained a safe water level.

Kollam district administration has set up 130 camps that can accommodate around 2,000 persons. Panchayats in coastal and hilly areas are under close surveillance. In Kulathupuzha, five families along with 33 children and three staff members of the tribal hostel have been shifted to the relief camp functioning at Villumala Tribal LP School. They were moved after the floodwater entered Ambadekkar bridge, partially damaging 15 houses. The residents have moved to their relatives’ homes and the panchayat has opened a 24-hour control room.

In Karungappally, arrangements have been made to drain water from flood-prone areas using a motor. At present, the situation on the banks of Pallikalar river is stable. A fishing boat, which had ventured into the sea from Alappad, was brought back from Thottappally by the Coast Guard. More than 15 houses were partially damaged in the district on Monday and Tuesday during the rain.

Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal said the district was totally equipped to face all rain-related incidents. Presiding over a District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) here on Tuesday, he instructed the LSGs to stay vigilant and prepare for possible landslides and floods. He asked the officials to ensure proper water drainage and urged the Health department to intensify preventive measures against infectious diseases. The district administration also ensured the safety of those residing in coastal areas and according to District Collector, all fishing boats from Kollam were brought back.

District police Chief Merin Joseph said that announcements were being made in all fishing villages and risky areas were under police surveillance. ADM R. Binarani, Punalur RDO B. Sasikumar, Rural Police Chief, Deputy Collectors, and other officials attended the meeting.