Rain wreaks havoc in Wayanad

July 25, 2023 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - KALPETTA

Torrential rain accompanied by strong winds continues to wreak havoc in Wayanad district. Normal life in many parts of the district was affected after low-lying areas were inundated in rain.

As many as 214 members of 58 families in various parts of the district were shifted to seven relief camps opened on Tuesday, District Collector Renuraj said.

A total of 49 houses were partially damaged in rain-related calamities in the district so far, including two houses on Tuesday.

The district received an average rainfall of 67.9 mm on the day. The highest rainfall was reported in the Makkimala area ,177 mm and the lowest in Kabanigiri area, 22 mm.

