Rain wreaks havoc in Wayanad

As many as 26 people from Puzhamkuni tribal colony shifted to relief camp

July 06, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau
Fire and Rescue Services personnel shifting an old woman from the Puzhamkuni tribal colony in Noolpuzha village to a relief camp opened at the Government Higher Secondary School at Kallur.

Fire and Rescue Services personnel shifting an old woman from the Puzhamkuni tribal colony in Noolpuzha village to a relief camp opened at the Government Higher Secondary School at Kallur. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Normal life was hit in Wayanad after low-lying areas, especially in Sulthan Bathety taluk, were inundated in torrential rain.

As many as 26 members of nine families at Puzhamkuni tribal colony on the banks of Nugu river in Noolpuzha village were shifted to a relief camp opened at the Government Higher Secondary School at Kallur, District Collector Renu Raj said.

As many as 13 houses were partially damaged in rain-related calamities on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the District Disaster Management Authority issued a directive to adventure tourists to avoid trekking in hill areas of the district. As the hill areas witnessed heavy rainfall, there might be chances for disasters such as landslips.

