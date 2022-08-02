Kerala

Rain wreaks havoc in Wayanad

NDRF personnel evacuating tribespeople of Puzhamkuni and Chundakkunnu tribal settlements in Noolpuzha grama panchayat in Wayanad district on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
Staff Reporter KALPETTA August 02, 2022 21:11 IST
Updated: August 02, 2022 21:11 IST

Torrential rain accompanied by strong winds wreaked havoc in various parts of Wayanad district on Tuesday. Normal life in many areas was affected after low-lying areas were inundated.

Kozhikode-Kollegal National Highway 766 has been inundated at Ponkuzhi on the Kerala–Karnataka border. Traffic has been disrupted in the Periya ghat section of the road on the Mananthavadi-Kannur State Highway. Reportedly, traffic on the national highway was partially restored in the evening.

Wayanad District Collector A. Geetha directed the secretaries of all civic bodies to shift families who were living in disaster-prone areas in the district to safer places.

The entry of visitors to all tourist destinations in the district was banned and owners of resorts, hotels, lodges and homestays in hilly areas were directed to alert tourists who are staying in their properties and ensure their security .

The district administration has issued an advisory to the public in the wake of the red alert issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in the district on Wednesday and Thursday.

Holiday declared

Ms. Geetha declared a holiday for all educational institutions, except residential schools, in the district on Wednesday.

