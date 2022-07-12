Rain wreaks havoc in Wayanad

53 houses partially damaged; seven relief camps opened in district

Torrential rain accompanied by strong winds wreaked havoc in Wayanad district on Tuesday. Normal life was affected after low-lying areas were inundated.

As many as 53 houses were partially damaged, and two were fully destroyed in rain-related calamities. While 30 houses were damaged in Vythiri taluk, 16 sustained damage in Mananthavady and seven in Sulthan Bathery. Seven relief camps were opened in the district, and over 370 persons were shifted to the camps.

Crops, especially plantain, cultivated on 102.3 hectares were destroyed in rain. According to the Agriculture department, the district has suffered a total loss of ₹14.6 crore in rain-related calamities so far.

Plantain worth ₹14.01 crore, cultivated on 98.06 hectares, got destroyed. Besides, rain affected ginger, turmeric, pepper, rubber, areca nut, and coconut.