Rain wreaks havoc in Wayanad; man electrocuted after stepping on live electric wire

Published - July 16, 2024 08:10 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau

Normal life was hit in Wayanad district on July 16 after low-lying areas were inundated in torrential rain.

A 32-year-old man was electrocuted after he accidentally stepped on a live electric wire near Cheeyambam in the district. The deceased was identified as Sudhan of Ezhuathimoonnu at Cheeyambam. The incident occurred around 1 p.m. on the day.

As many as 96 members of 24 families in Nooluzha and Cheeral villages under the Sulthan Bathery taluk were shifted to relief camps opened in five different areas on Tuesday, said District Collector D.R. Meghsree. A total of 12 houses were partially damaged in rain-related calamities on the day, she added.

The District Disaster Management Authority issued a directive to adventure tourists to avoid trekking in hill areas of the district. As the hill areas witnessed heavy rainfall, there might be chances for disasters such as landslips. The district administration has banned all adventure tourism activities, including trekking, and the functioning of adventure parks in the district.

Holiday declared

Meanwhile, the Collector declared a holiday for all educational institutions, except model residential schools for tribal children, in the district on July 17 (Wednesday).

