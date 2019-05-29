Rain wreaks havoc in Thrissur

Heavy rain accompanied by strong winds and lightning caused widespread damage across the district on Tuesday night.

The rain and wind that started on Tuesday night continued till Wednesday morning. Power supply was disrupted after hoardings, boards, and tree branches fell on power lines.

Damage to property was reported from many places. Trees got uprooted and standing crops were destroyed. Around 500 plantains were damaged at Puthukkad.

Traffic hit

Traffic was disrupted at Chembukkavu after a tree fell on the road. Fire and Rescue Services personnel later removed the tree.

A house at Muthukunnam suffered damage after a coconut palm fell over it. Motorbikes parked on the premises of the Chalakudy Taluk Hospital were damaged after a tree fell on them.

Widespread destruction of standing crops and damage to houses were reported from Koratty, Kadukutty, Erattachira, Cheruvallor, Cheralakunnu, and Kattappuram. Same was the case at Varakkara, Chengalur, Palappilly, Thekkethoravau, Varakkara, and Varanthirappilly.

Power supply was disrupted under the Puthukkad and Varantharappilly electric sections. It may take at least a day to restore connections, authorities said. Power connection was snapped at Paravattani too after a tree fell on the power line.