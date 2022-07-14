Rain wreaks havoc in Malappuram, Palakkad

Madrasa building collapses; tree falls on running KSRTC bus

Incessant rain and strong winds caused widespread damage across Palakkad and Malappuram districts on Thursday. Dozens of trees were uprooted at several places and several buildings were damaged.

A madrasa building at Munderi Chalikkal, near Nilambur, collapsed in heavy rain on Wednesday night. The tiled roof of Munawwirul Islam Secondary Madrasa came crashing in the rain. No casualty was reported.

About 100 students study at the madrasa. Officials said that, however, the madrasa had not reopened after the Id-ul-Azha holidays.

Continuous downpour in the Nilgiris raised concerns for the people living in the eastern regions of Malappuram district, particularly Nilambur and neighbouring places. Several places in Nilambur and Vazhakkad areas were inundated as the Chaliyar river turned furious and swollen.

Holiday declared

Malappuram District Collector V.R. Premkumar declared a holiday on Friday for educational institutions in Nilambur sub-district. However, there will be no change in examinations and interviews scheduled earlier.

An uprooted tree fell on a KSRTC bus at Mannarkkad, destroying the bus windshield. However, none was injured in the accident.

A house at Killikkavu, near Ottappalam, was damaged when a tree fell on it. A giant teak uprooted and fell on the three-storey house of one Jayasree and damaged the upper portion of the house.

Traffic was disrupted at many places as trees fell on the roads. Fire and Rescue Services personnel were called in to clear the roadblocks at several places, particularly at Koppam, Thrithala and Pattambi areas. Traffic hurdles were reported at Kanjikode too following uprooting of trees.