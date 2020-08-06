Rain wreaks havoc in Malabar

This house at Vaniyampuzha tribal colony across the Chaliyar river at Munderi, Malappuram, was destroyed by the floods on Thursday.

Kozhikode

06 August 2020 23:05 IST

Several families evacuated; farmers suffer huge loss of property, crops

Torrential rain accompanied by strong winds continued to wreak havoc in several parts of the Malabar region on Thursday. Several families were evacuated from areas that faced flood-like situation.

In Kozhikode, several acres of agricultural land got submerged in floodwater in villages such as Mukkom, Thiruvambady, Karassery and Mavoor. Many families staying closer to the Iruvazhinhi river were asked to relocate themselves to safer locations. Most of them shifted temporarily to the houses of their relatives. In Mavoor, seven families were shifted to safer locations.

The Chembukadavu bridge at Kodenchery remained under floodwater for several hours on Thursday. Traders along Mukkom-Chennamangallur road were forced to shift their stock after the area remained waterlogged the whole day.

In Wayanad

Most parts of the district experienced very heavy rainfall on the day. The Chooralmala region in Meppadi grama panchayat received 530 mm rainfall in the past 24 hours, while Mundakkai region in the panchayat got 330 mm and Erumakkolly region in Vengapally grama panchayat received 251 mm. The rain severely affected the crops, especially plantains, rubber, and rice.

In Malappuram

Attempts by a group of volunteers to supply groceries and drinking water to the marooned tribespeople of Nilambur failed as the river turned dangerously furious. “We have been totally cut off from the rest of the world since Wednesday. A few of our houses were ravaged by the floodwaters. With an increase in rain, elephants too have begun to come out in herds from the forest,” said Sudha V., a resident of Vaniyampuzha colony.

In Palakkad

Incessant rains raised the water level in several rivers in Palakkad. District Collector D. Balamurali warned people living at Kottathara to maintain extra vigil as the Shiruvani river began to swell.

In Kannur, Kasaragod

Farmers in the hilly regions of Irrity and Taliparamba taluks in Kannur suffered a huge loss of property and crops. In Ayyankkunu, plantain cultivation spread over seven acres was completely destroyed. Farmers in Udaygiri panchayat lost over 10,000 plantain trees. According to the Agriculture Department, crops in an estimated 125 hectares were destroyed.

Fear gripped the residents living at Thottilpalam at Peratta near Ullikal when the water gushed near their houses from the Karnataka border on Wednesday night. The heavy gush of water could have been due to landslip. Electricity was cut off in most parts of Kasaragod district. In many places, trees fell on the road and traffic was disrupted.

In Thrissur

Heavy rain and wind that lashed the district on Thursday caused widespread destruction. A whirlwind lasting about three minutes wreaked havoc at Mothirakkanny near Chalakudy on Thursday. Many trees were uprooted in Thirur and Kolazhy. Traffic was disrupted as a huge tree fell on the road at Padavarad.