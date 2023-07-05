Rain wreaks havoc in Kollam

July 05, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - KOLLAM

Incessant rain in the last couple of days has thrown normal life out of gear at most places in Kollam district. The downpour that began in morning hours continued till late evening on Wednesday, flooding roads, affecting traffic and leaving commuters stranded in many parts.

While water-logging was reported in most low-lying areas, houses were damaged and power supply was disrupted in heavy rain and strong winds. Pedestrians were seen wading through knee-deep water and a majority of local businesses were closed by 5 p.m. While several rain-related incidents were reported from Karunagappally, Chavara, Chathannur and Kunnathur, fishing fleets refrained from venturing into the sea due to squally weather. The district has also reported widespread crop damage, leaving several farmers distressed.

The Kollam District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has estimated a loss of ₹1.43 crore from July 1 till 3 p.m. on Wednesday in rain-related incidents in the district. While two houses were completely destroyed in the rain, a total of of 35 houses suffered partial damages resulting in a loss of ₹13,55,000. On Wednesday alone, 18 houses were partially damaged and 109.87 hectares of agricultural land was destroyed due to heavy rainfall.

A loss of ₹1.09 crore was reported from 982 farmers, while the Fisheries department reported a loss of ₹25,000 after a fishing boat was destroyed. While trees were uprooted, people residing near the rivers Ithikkara and Kallada have been asked to stay alert.

Kollam received 453.2 mm of rain on Wednesday. Sooranadu reported the highest rainfall of 82 mm.

The district control room has directed the tahsildars, panchayat secretaries and Irrigation department officials concerned to monitor the situation and take precautions.