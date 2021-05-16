Rain wreaks havoc in Kannur, Kasaragod

People in coastal belt moved to safer areas

Strong winds and rain caused by cyclone Tauktae deluged several areas in Kannur and Kasaragod districts, damaging houses and properties and forcing evacuation of people to safer places.

In Thalassery taluk, 55 families were evacuated following sea incursion. Fifty families were relocated to makeshift camps.

As many as 152 people from 44 families living at Pettipalam colony in Kodiyeri and Thiruvangadu were shifted to Mubarak High School at Thiruvangadu, and five families comprising 18 persons were shifted from the New Mahi area to the Punnol Mappila School.

A house at Nirmalagiri, Koothuparamba, was completely destroyed in heavy rain. Eight houses in Dharmadam, Kathirur, Kodiyeri, Panoor, Peringalam, Thriprangottur, Bekkalam, and Cheruvancheri were partially damaged. Damage to houses and properties was reported from Chavara, Payam, Azhikode, Muzhappilangad, Kangol, Karivellur, and Korom North in Kannur.

In Kasaragod

Two houses were completely damaged in heavy rain in Manjeswaram taluk. As many as 110 members of 23 families in Shiriya and four families living on Kasaba beach were relocated to safer places.

Owing to heavy rain and rough seas, 413 members of 113 families were shifted to relatives’ homes in Valiyaparamba village.