Rain worsens condition of Enchakkal-Vallakkadavu road

September 30, 2023 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The residents of Enchakkal and nearby areas have raised concern over the worsening condition of the Enchakkal-Vallakkadavu road in wake of the heavy downpour witnessed during the last few days.

The inclement weather coupled with the purportedly substandard maintenance have paved the way for frequent road damage. There have been several instances of motorcyclists and children riding pillion falling on the pothole-ridden stretch, which forms part of the route on which the Arat procession of Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple proceeds towards Shanghumughom.

The local community pointed out that the situation prevailed despite the Public Works Department undertaking maintenance work thrice during the last year. Notably, the sides of the road were cut at various points for the city gas project, but were not tarred properly, they alleged.

The residents association has threatened to file a criminal case against the officials of the Public Works Department for negligence in the event of another accident in the area.