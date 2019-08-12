Rain weakens, but relief camp residents still a harried lot

While water has started receding from several flood-hit areas in the district with the weakening of rainfall that swept the region in the past four days, worries of people shifted to camps in the district since August 8 remain unabated even as they prepare to return home in a couple of days.

Sunday was one of relief for people here who are either directly affected by floods or faced with inconveniences and hardships brought by the torrential rain that continued for four days in succession. For those living in relief camps, there is no respite from anxiety as they hope to leave the camps in a day or two. They are apparently worried about flooded homes and loss of household items.

“We expect to return home tomorrow as floodwaters have started receding,” said K.A. Ummasath, a resident of Dalil near Cherukunnu here. Now staying at the camp at St. Mary’s L.P. School, Cherukunnu, Ummasath and her husband M. Hassainar looked a harried lot. All their utensils had been washed away in the floods, said Hassainar, a fisherman who had been struggling to make a living over the past one month.

Though nearly 1,000 people had registered at the camp, there were around 200 by Sunday afternoon as many of them had left for cleaning their houses at Dalil, Kunnarangad, and Punnachery in Kannur taluk. Meanwhile, the authorities are making arrangements to distribute kits containing food grain and other essential items to residents for a few more days.

“I have not seen a flooding of this magnitude in my area,” said 35-year-old Dominique Savio, a fish worker from Dalil. His main concern is making his house liveable by removing mud and debris. Five members of his family are staying at the camp.

The nearby camp at the Cherukunnu Cooperative Bank auditorium at Thavam has 560 residents from 131 families. Cherukunnu panchayat officials who are in charge of the camp said the residents now required cleaning materials including mops. There is no shortage of bedsheets and clothes donated by local people, they added.

According to official figures, as many as 13,516 people from 3,443 families are living at 128 camps in the district. In Iritty taluk, 3,364 people have been shifted to 22 camps, while there are 3,223 people at 33 camps in Taliparamba taluk, 2,486 people at 26 camps in Kannur taluk, 3,737 people at 32 camps in Thalassery taluk, and 706 people at 15 camps in Payyannur taluk.