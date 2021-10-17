Rain to intensify again by Wednesday: IMD

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

17 October 2021 19:40 IST

Isolated heavy rain for 3 to 4 days likely

After a short break on Monday and Tuesday, rainfall is likely to gain in strength over Kerala again by Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said.

The State could expect fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rain for three to four days starting Wednesday, courtesy a fresh spell of easterly wave which is likely to affect south peninsular India, according to the IMD Meteorological Centre here on Sunday.

No heavy rainfall alert have been issued for Monday and Tuesday, but the weather agency has put several districts on yellow alert for isolated heavy rainfall on Wednesday and Thursday.

Meanwhile, the current spell, which saw extremely heavy rainfall in a number of districts on Saturday causing landslips and floods, is expected to undergo significant reduction from Monday.

The low pressure area over the southeast Arabian Sea and adjoining Kerala coast has become less marked by Sunday. It was now seen as a trough from south interior Karnataka to south Tamil Nadu at the lower levels, IMD officials said.

There is no ban on fishing on Monday. However, the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) has warned that sea will be rough along the Kerala coast till Monday night. This is due to the effect of high period swell waves, having heights of 2.5-3.3 metres.