Rain to gain vigour, yellow alert for five districts on Wednesday

Published - November 12, 2024 08:47 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The northeast monsoon is likely to become active in the State from Wednesday, triggered by a low pressure area over the Bay of Bengal.

According to a weather bulletin issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday, a low pressure area formed over the southwest Bay of Bengal off the north Tamil Nadu and the adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts. In addition, a cyclonic circulation persists over the southeast Arabian Sea and adjoining Kerala coast, extending up to 0.9 km above mean sea level.

Under the influence of the weather systems, the rainfall activity is likely to enhance over the State for the next five days. A yellow alert has been issued for five districts—Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, Idukki, Kozhikode, and Wayanad—on Wednesday, warning of isolated heavy rain. The weather forecast issued for Sabarimala also predicts rain in the range of 7-11 cm in 24 hours, coupled with thunderstorms and lightning at the Sannidhanam, Pampa, and Nillackal on Wednesday and Thursday. 

