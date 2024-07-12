Rain to gain strength, orange alert for three districts today

The State is likely to witness an increase in rainfall activity for the next few days with the strengthening of westerly winds.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), an off-shore trough persists at mean sea level along the south Gujarat-north Kerala coasts. As a result, strong westerly and north-westerly winds are likely to prevail in the lower levels over Kerala and Lakshadweep region during the next five days.

Under its influence, widespread rainfall activity is likely in the State, and heavy to very heavy rainfall in parts of north and central Kerala until July 16. An orange alert warning of very heavy rains has been issued for three districts – Kasaragod, Kannur, and Kozhikode, and a yellow alert forecasting isolated heavy rains for Ernakualm, Thrissur, Malappuram, and Wayanad districts on Saturday.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea along the Kerala coast as squally weather with wind speed 35 kmph to 45 kmph and gusting to 55 kmph is likely to prevail along and off Kerala coast.

