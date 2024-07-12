ADVERTISEMENT

Rain to gain strength, orange alert for three districts today

Published - July 12, 2024 09:48 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The State is likely to witness an increase in rainfall activity for the next few days with the strengthening of westerly winds.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), an off-shore trough persists at mean sea level along the south Gujarat-north Kerala coasts.  As a result, strong westerly and north-westerly winds are likely to prevail in the lower levels over Kerala and Lakshadweep region during the next five days.

Under its influence, widespread rainfall activity is likely in the State, and heavy to very heavy rainfall in parts of north and central Kerala until July 16. An orange alert warning of very heavy rains has been issued for three districts – Kasaragod, Kannur, and Kozhikode, and a yellow alert forecasting isolated heavy rains for Ernakualm, Thrissur, Malappuram, and Wayanad districts on Saturday.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea along the Kerala coast as squally weather with wind speed 35 kmph to 45 kmph and gusting to 55 kmph is likely to prevail along and off Kerala coast.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US