Rain to gain strength in Central and Northern Kerala

Fire and Rescue Services personnel shifting people from Madhur in Kasaragod after the area was inundated following heavy rain on July 10. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

July 10, 2022 20:39 IST

The India Meteorological Department declared a yellow alert declared in 11 districts on July 11

It is likely to be a wet week for the State with the southwest monsoon to be more vigourous in the State, especially in central and northern Kerala.

The weather bulletin issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) sounded an orange alert in Idukki, Kannur and Kasaragod on Wednesday and Thursday warning of heavy to very heavy rains, while a yellow alert has been declared in the remaining districts except Thiruvananthapuram, warning of isolated heavy rain.

A low pressure area over the south interior of Odisha and neighbourhood now lies over coastal areas of south Odisha, north Andhra Pradesh and neighbourhood with the associated cyclonic circulation extending up to 7.6 km above mean sea level tilting southwestwards with height.

Further, an offshore trough formed at mean sea level from the Gujarat coast to the Karnataka Coast now runs from Gujarat to the north Kerala coast.

Under the influence of the above systems, thunderstorms are most likely to occur in most places in Kerala and Lakshadweep till Thursday. A yellow alert has been declared across the State on July 12 except Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Pathnamthitta districts.

Vellarikkundu in Kasaragod recorded the highest rainfall of 14 cm during the last 24 hours ending 8.30 a.m. on Saturday, followed by Padinjarathara Dam in Wayanad (12 cm), Kudulu in Kasaragod (11 cm), Taliparamba in Kannur, Hosdurg in Kasaragod and Kakkayam in Kozhikode with 8 cm each.