Rain to continue till Sunday

Orange alerts in Malappuram and Kozhikode

Several districts are likely to receive heavy rainfall till Sunday under the influence of low pressure areas that have formed over the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal.

Indications are that there will be a reduction in rainfall over Kerala by Monday as the weather systems are not expected to intensify further.

Orange alerts have been issued for Malappuram and Kozhikode on Saturday for isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall (11.5 cm to 20.4 cm in 24 hours) and yellow alerts for heavy rainfall (6.4 cm to 11.5 cm) in Kannur, Wayanad, Palakkad, Thrissur, Ernakulam and Idukki on Saturday.

Yellow alerts have been issued for Kasaragod, Kannur, Malappuram and Idukki on Sunday, according to an India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast.

Meanwhile, a clear picture regarding the commencement of northeast monsoon is yet to emerge. The withdrawal process of the southwest monsoon is not yet over, IMD officials said.

In 2020, northeast monsoon rainfall had commenced over Kerala on October 28.

The IMD long-range forecast issued on September 30 had indicated a normal (89-111% of the long-period average) northeast monsoon over the southern peninsula, including Kerala. The State had recorded a 26% deficit in northeast monsoon rainfall in 2020.