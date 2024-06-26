Rain to continue in Kerala till Thursday, orange alert for two districts on Wednesday

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The heightened southwest monsoon that has been lashing Kerala is likely to continue for a few more days, triggered by an offshore trough that runs from the Maharashtra coast to the Kerala coast.

ADVERTISEMENT

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert warning of very heavy rainfall for Kannur and Kasaragod districts on Wednesday and a yellow alert forecasting isolated heavy rain for six districts from Ernakulam to Wayanad, except Idukki and southern districts.

According to a weather bulletin issued by the IMD on Tuesday, the trough at mean sea level off the Maharashtra-Kerala coasts persists. Further, a cyclonic circulation lies over central Gujarat and neighbourhood. Strong westerly and south-westerly winds prevail in the lower levels over Kerala and the Lakshadweep region. Under its influence, widespread rainfall activity with heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely in Kerala until June 27, said the bulletin.

Since squally weather with wind speed ranging from 35 kmph to 45 kmph and gusting to 55 kmph is likely to prevail along the Kerala coast, fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea.

10 cm in Mahe

Meanwhile, the monsoon was active in most parts of the State on Tuesday. Mahe received the highest rainfall of 10 cm in the 24 hours ending 8.30 a.m. on Tuesday followed by Peerumedu in Idukki and Vadakara in Kozhikode (9 cm each); Konni in Pathanamthitta and Cherthala in Alappuzha (8 cm each); and Vaikom in Kottayam, Ottappalam and Pattambi in Palakkad, Thalassery in Kannur and Thennala in Malappuram with 7 cm each.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.