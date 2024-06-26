GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rain to continue in Kerala till Thursday, orange alert for two districts on Wednesday

Mahe receives 10 cm rain; Peerumedu in Idukki and Vadakara in Kozhikode get 9 cm each

Published - June 26, 2024 03:21 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The heightened southwest monsoon that has been lashing Kerala is likely to continue for a few more days, triggered by an offshore trough that runs from the Maharashtra coast to the Kerala coast.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert warning of very heavy rainfall for Kannur and Kasaragod districts on Wednesday and a yellow alert forecasting isolated heavy rain for six districts from Ernakulam to Wayanad, except Idukki and southern districts. 

According to a weather bulletin issued by the IMD on Tuesday, the trough at mean sea level off the Maharashtra-Kerala coasts persists. Further, a cyclonic circulation lies over central Gujarat and neighbourhood. Strong westerly and south-westerly winds prevail in the lower levels over Kerala and the Lakshadweep region. Under its influence, widespread rainfall activity with heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely in Kerala until June 27, said the bulletin.

Since squally weather with wind speed ranging from 35 kmph to 45 kmph and gusting to 55 kmph is likely to prevail along the Kerala coast, fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea.

10 cm in Mahe

Meanwhile, the monsoon was active in most parts of the State on Tuesday. Mahe received the highest rainfall of 10 cm in the 24 hours ending 8.30 a.m. on Tuesday followed by Peerumedu in Idukki and Vadakara in Kozhikode (9 cm each); Konni in Pathanamthitta and Cherthala in Alappuzha (8 cm each); and Vaikom in Kottayam, Ottappalam and Pattambi in Palakkad, Thalassery in Kannur and Thennala in Malappuram with 7 cm each. 

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.