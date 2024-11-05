Rain to continue for next five days

The northeast monsoon which has been lashing parts of Kerala for the past few days is likely to continue for the next five days.

According to a weather bulletin issued by the India Meteorological Department on Tuesday, a cyclonic circulation lies over the central parts of the south Arabian Sea, while another one persists over the Gulf of Mannar and the adjoining Sri Lanka coast.

The cyclonic circulation over the southeast Bay of Bengal now lies over central parts of the south Bay of Bengal.

Under the influence of the circulations, widespread rainfall is likely in the State, especially in the high ranges for the next five days. A yellow alert has been issued for the districts of Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, and Idukki on Friday and Saturday, warning of isolated heavy rain.

Meanwhile, Udumbannoor in Idukki recorded the highest rainfall of 9 cm in the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 a.m. on Tuesday followed by Kottayam with 8 cm and Mancompu in Alappuzha with 7 cm.

